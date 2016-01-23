See All Nurse Practitioners in Naples, FL
Doreen Cassarino, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Doreen Cassarino, ARNP

Doreen Cassarino, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Naples, FL. 

Doreen Cassarino works at NCH Healthcare Group in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Doreen Cassarino's Office Locations

    Anchor Health Centers
    4685 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 263-6062
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2016
    She is informative, thorough, and explains test results well. I appreciate that she found an issue and recommended a specialist (who I also liked) to further test what she found. I found my physical more detailed than any I ever had up north. I started bringing my 85 year old father-in-law there to see her as well (he is a new seasonal visitor), she treats him with respect, and takes the time to make sure he understands what she is telling him.
    Naples, FL — Jan 23, 2016
    Photo: Doreen Cassarino, ARNP
    About Doreen Cassarino, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245266493
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Doreen Cassarino, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Doreen Cassarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Doreen Cassarino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Doreen Cassarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Doreen Cassarino works at NCH Healthcare Group in Naples, FL. View the full address on Doreen Cassarino’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Doreen Cassarino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Doreen Cassarino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Doreen Cassarino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Doreen Cassarino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

