See All Chiropractors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Doreen Lewis-Overton, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Doreen Lewis-Overton, DC

Chiropractic
4.6 (43)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Doreen Lewis-Overton, DC is a Chiropractor in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Lewis-Overton works at San Pedro North Chiropractic Centers and Alpha Alternative Care Centers in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Jason Dellmo, CHIRMD
Jason Dellmo, CHIRMD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. James Franklin, DC
Dr. James Franklin, DC
3.4 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    San Pedro North Chiropractic Center
    1006 Central Pkwy S, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-9169
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Arthritis
Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases
Acupuncture
Arthritis
Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis-Overton?

    May 13, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Lewis for about 20 years off and on since I was in highschool. She has always helped me feel amazing through her nutrition consultations and chiropractic work. I recommend her to everyone I know that has any sort of health issue. She covers all tests and listens to you to get down to the root of the problem so that you can be healed permanently.
    Yvette S. — May 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Doreen Lewis-Overton, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Doreen Lewis-Overton, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lewis-Overton to family and friends

    Dr. Lewis-Overton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lewis-Overton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Doreen Lewis-Overton, DC.

    About Dr. Doreen Lewis-Overton, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528004025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Usar Baylor Lab Tech Program
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doreen Lewis-Overton, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis-Overton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis-Overton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis-Overton works at San Pedro North Chiropractic Centers and Alpha Alternative Care Centers in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lewis-Overton’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis-Overton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis-Overton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis-Overton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis-Overton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Doreen Lewis-Overton, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.