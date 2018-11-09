Dori Rhodes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dori Rhodes, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dori Rhodes, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lexington, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 114 Waltham St Ste G2, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (781) 258-1346
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dori has helped me through some very difficult times. She has counseled me alone and yet it may be my husband who left the negative review. He had two sessions with Dori and 30 years with me. For him to think that I would leave our marriage because a therapist told me to speaks to his level of immaturity and inability to see his faults. I left due to various forms of abuse. I left on my own. I can do that and he should not blame the therapist. He should look at his actions.
About Dori Rhodes, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1508963687
Frequently Asked Questions
