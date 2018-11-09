See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Lexington, MA
Dori Rhodes, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dori Rhodes, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dori Rhodes, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lexington, MA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    114 Waltham St Ste G2, Lexington, MA 02421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 258-1346
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dori Rhodes?

    Nov 09, 2018
    Dori has helped me through some very difficult times. She has counseled me alone and yet it may be my husband who left the negative review. He had two sessions with Dori and 30 years with me. For him to think that I would leave our marriage because a therapist told me to speaks to his level of immaturity and inability to see his faults. I left due to various forms of abuse. I left on my own. I can do that and he should not blame the therapist. He should look at his actions.
    — Nov 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dori Rhodes, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Dori Rhodes, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dori Rhodes to family and friends

    Dori Rhodes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dori Rhodes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dori Rhodes, MA.

    About Dori Rhodes, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508963687
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dori Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dori Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dori Rhodes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dori Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dori Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dori Rhodes, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.