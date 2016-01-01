See All Physical Therapists in Lawrence, KS
Dorian Logan, PT

Physical Therapy
Map Pin Small Lawrence, KS
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dorian Logan, PT

Dorian Logan, PT is a Physical Therapist in Lawrence, KS. 

Dorian Logan works at SERC Rehabilitation Partners LLC in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dorian Logan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SERC Rehabilitation Partners LLC
    2108 W 27th St Ste K, Lawrence, KS 66047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 236-7799
  2. 2
    Heartland Community Health Center
    346 Maine St Ste 150, Lawrence, KS 66044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 236-7499
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dorian Logan, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548425887
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dorian Logan, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorian Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dorian Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dorian Logan works at SERC Rehabilitation Partners LLC in Lawrence, KS. View the full address on Dorian Logan’s profile.

    Dorian Logan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dorian Logan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorian Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorian Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

