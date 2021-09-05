Dorie Goldberg, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorie Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dorie Goldberg, PA
Offers telehealth
Dorie Goldberg, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Dorie Goldberg works at
Family Medical Center2863 Delaney Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 843-1620Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
My husband and I have been patients of Dorie’s for years. There is no one else I would trust with our healthcare. She is thorough, patient, kind, never rushes and always ensures she is getting to the root of whatever the issue is. Would be lost without her.
Dorie Goldberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dorie Goldberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dorie Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dorie Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorie Goldberg.
