See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Dorie Goldberg, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dorie Goldberg, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dorie Goldberg, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Dorie Goldberg works at Family Medical Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Nicole Buchanan, PA-C
Nicole Buchanan, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Harish Kasetty, PA-C
Harish Kasetty, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Tom Van Hyning, PA-C
Tom Van Hyning, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medical Center
    2863 Delaney Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 843-1620
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dorie Goldberg?

    Sep 05, 2021
    My husband and I have been patients of Dorie’s for years. There is no one else I would trust with our healthcare. She is thorough, patient, kind, never rushes and always ensures she is getting to the root of whatever the issue is. Would be lost without her.
    Rachel H — Sep 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dorie Goldberg, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Dorie Goldberg, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dorie Goldberg to family and friends

    Dorie Goldberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dorie Goldberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dorie Goldberg, PA.

    About Dorie Goldberg, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710954490
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dorie Goldberg, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorie Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dorie Goldberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dorie Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dorie Goldberg works at Family Medical Center in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dorie Goldberg’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dorie Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorie Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorie Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorie Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dorie Goldberg, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.