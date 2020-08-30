See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Wayne, IN
Dorinda Mosbrucker

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (7)
Overview of Dorinda Mosbrucker

Dorinda Mosbrucker is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Dorinda Mosbrucker works at Summit Pain Management in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dorinda Mosbrucker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Pain Management
    Summit Pain Management
2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 748-3650
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Aug 30, 2020
    About Dorinda Mosbrucker

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497136865
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dorinda Mosbrucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dorinda Mosbrucker works at Summit Pain Management in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dorinda Mosbrucker’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dorinda Mosbrucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorinda Mosbrucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorinda Mosbrucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorinda Mosbrucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

