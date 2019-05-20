Dr. Doris Garner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doris Garner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Berlin, MD.
Chris Garner, PhD10031 Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 957-2005
Chris Garner, PhD8420 Follow Ditch Rd, Westover, MD 21871 Directions (410) 957-3105
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Integra Physician Network
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Garner is the best around! She listens well and is a great role model also!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1245364181
Dr. Garner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Garner works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.