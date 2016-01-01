Dr. Pick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doris Pick, PHD
Overview
Dr. Doris Pick, PHD is a Psychologist in Napa, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 553 Jefferson St, Napa, CA 94559 Directions (707) 257-2720
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pick?
About Dr. Doris Pick, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1972664696
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.