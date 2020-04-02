Doris Tate, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Doris Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Doris Tate, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Doris Tate, CRNP
Doris Tate, CRNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in Easton, MD.
Doris Tate works at
Doris Tate's Office Locations
-
1
Anne Arundel Medical Group River Family Physicians28438 Marlboro Ave, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-2440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Doris Tate?
Trying to figure out how to get in touch with her to make a appointment.
About Doris Tate, CRNP
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275975542
Frequently Asked Questions
Doris Tate has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Doris Tate accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Doris Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Doris Tate works at
4 patients have reviewed Doris Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Doris Tate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Doris Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Doris Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.