Dorjana Isa, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dorjana Isa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dorjana Isa works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 516-8274
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dorjana Isa, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760764609
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dorjana Isa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dorjana Isa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dorjana Isa works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dorjana Isa’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dorjana Isa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorjana Isa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorjana Isa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorjana Isa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

