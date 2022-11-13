Dorjana Isa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dorjana Isa, PA-C
Dorjana Isa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Dorjana Isa works at
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 516-8274Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen her over the past 2 years when my allergist and primary care could not help me. She's fixed me each time. She offers to move you on to a MD if something is out of her comfort zone too, which I like. But this has never been necessary for me.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760764609
Dorjana Isa accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dorjana Isa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dorjana Isa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorjana Isa.
