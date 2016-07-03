Dorothy Carlson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dorothy Carlson, MSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dorothy Carlson, MSW is a Counselor in Kennebunk, ME.
Dorothy Carlson works at
Locations
Marianne C. Berube Counseling58 Portland Rd, Kennebunk, ME 04043 Directions (207) 985-7655
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dot over a period of at least 25 years. She has been invaluable in helping me gain perspective in relationship to my family, assisted me in transitioning out of a long term relationship, deal with cancer, and integrate my experiences living internationally....all with tremendous compassion and insight. I can not think of a better person with whom to have shared this journey.
About Dorothy Carlson, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1528084233
