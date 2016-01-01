Dorothy Ford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dorothy Ford, LMFT
Overview
Dorothy Ford, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Placentia, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 S Kraemer Blvd Ste 216, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (714) 321-8616
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dorothy Ford?
About Dorothy Ford, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1689686800
Frequently Asked Questions
Dorothy Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dorothy Ford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorothy Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorothy Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.