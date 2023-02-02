Dorothy Hite, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorothy Hite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dorothy Hite, PA-C
Overview
Dorothy Hite, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in The Villages, FL.
Dorothy Hite works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - Colony340 Heald Way Ste 238, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 404-2121
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 1503 Buenos Aires Blvd1503 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 404-2122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time in, very good and explained everything as she checked me. Pleased with the staff over all.
About Dorothy Hite, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1598737793
Frequently Asked Questions
Dorothy Hite has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dorothy Hite accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dorothy Hite using Healthline FindCare.
Dorothy Hite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
78 patients have reviewed Dorothy Hite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Hite.
