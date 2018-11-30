Dorothy Moore, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorothy Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dorothy Moore, LPC is a Counselor in Virginia Beach, VA.
Dorothy Moore works at
Locations
Gift of Therapy and Consulting, LLC317 Office Square Ln Ste B102, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 419-1871
Gift of Therapy and Consulting, LLC3300 Tyre Neck Rd Ste A, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Directions (757) 414-6078Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
Tidewater Psychotherapy Services240 Business Park Dr # 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 497-3670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
What a wonderful lady! Enjoy talking with her. Dorothy is so positive and comforting, I can say anything to her.
About Dorothy Moore, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1700213766
Education & Certifications
- Old Dominion University, M.S.
