Dorothy Truax, PA-C

Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dorothy Truax, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Supply, NC. 

Dorothy Truax works at Novant Health Gastroenterology Brunswick in Supply, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Gastroenterology Brunswick
    13 Medical Campus Dr NW Ste 102, Supply, NC 28462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 226-6456
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1265495071
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

