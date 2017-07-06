Dorothy Warren, MALPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorothy Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dorothy Warren, MALPC
Overview
Dorothy Warren, MALPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.
Dorothy Warren works at
Locations
-
1
Warren Professional Counseling Services117 Southbridge St, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 287-6386
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dorothy Warren?
Dory was my LPC supervisor. Dory knows not only the state bylaws but therapy like the back of her hands. Her guidance was finominal in helping me become a fully licensed therapist. I would recommend not only LPC-Intern but patients as well. Helpful (0)
About Dorothy Warren, MALPC
- Counseling
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841383791
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dorothy Warren accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dorothy Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dorothy Warren works at
5 patients have reviewed Dorothy Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Warren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorothy Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorothy Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.