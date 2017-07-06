See All Counselors in San Antonio, TX
Dorothy Warren, MALPC

Counseling
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dorothy Warren, MALPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.

Dorothy Warren works at Warren Professional Counseling Services in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Professional Counseling Services
    117 Southbridge St, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 287-6386

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dorothy Warren, MALPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841383791
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dorothy Warren, MALPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorothy Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dorothy Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dorothy Warren works at Warren Professional Counseling Services in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dorothy Warren’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dorothy Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Warren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorothy Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorothy Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

