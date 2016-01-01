Overview of Dorthy Xaudaro, OTR

Dorthy Xaudaro, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from Worcester State Univeristy and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dorthy Xaudaro works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.