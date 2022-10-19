See All Nurse Practitioners in Redding, CA
Dorris Mendonca Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dorris Mendonca

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dorris Mendonca

Dorris Mendonca is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Clark Tobler, FNP
Clark Tobler, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Alena McGahern, NP
Alena McGahern, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Julie Winter, NP
Julie Winter, NP
4.5 (19)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dorris Mendonca's Office Locations

  1. 1
    100 E Cypress Ave, Redding, CA 96002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 722-1111

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dorris Mendonca?

Oct 19, 2022
As an adult with ADHD who was misdiagnosed and misunderstood a lot as a kid I still have a lot of anxiety about seeing doctors, but Dorris has been the perfect fit! She listens takes her time with me and has always provided helpful know-how and solutions that have helped me manage my ADHD and changed my life for the better. She really understands ADHD and will see you as a person, not just a condition.
KMcN — Oct 19, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dorris Mendonca
How would you rate your experience with Dorris Mendonca?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dorris Mendonca to family and friends

Dorris Mendonca's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dorris Mendonca

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dorris Mendonca.

About Dorris Mendonca

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174069306
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dorris Mendonca has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dorris Mendonca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dorris Mendonca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorris Mendonca.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorris Mendonca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorris Mendonca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dorris Mendonca?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.