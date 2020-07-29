Dr. Douglas Black, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Black, OD
Dr. Douglas Black, OD is an Optometrist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Douglas N Black O D P A2000 N Plano Rd Ste 111, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 234-3937
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Black is the only eye Dr. Able to get my prescription correct!
- Optometry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558424085
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- Stephen F Austin State University
Dr. Black speaks Spanish.
