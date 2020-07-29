Overview of Dr. Douglas Black, OD

Dr. Douglas Black, OD is an Optometrist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.



Dr. Black works at MyEyeDr in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.