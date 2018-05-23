Douglas Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Douglas Brown, PA-C
Overview
Douglas Brown, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3 Hillcrest Dr Ste A202, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (717) 220-3266
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Douglas Brown?
Mr. Brown is very personable and has a good way with giving news that's not the best. I do have to wait sometimes but it's worth it because he gives me the time I need.
About Douglas Brown, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467638502
Frequently Asked Questions
Douglas Brown accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Douglas Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Douglas Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.