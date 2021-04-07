See All Nurse Practitioners in Sewell, NJ
Douglas Carey, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Douglas Carey, APN

Douglas Carey, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University School Of Nursing.

Douglas Carey works at Heart Service in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Douglas Carey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Township Care Now
    565 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273
  2. 2
    Fishpond Primary and Specialty Care
    354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd # 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Acne
Allergies
Abdominal Disorders
Acne
Allergies

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 07, 2021
    Excellent doctoring skills and knowledge. Sad thst I cannot locate him.
    Sandy Keen — Apr 07, 2021
    Photo: Douglas Carey, APN
    About Douglas Carey, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437539251
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University School Of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Douglas Carey, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Douglas Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Douglas Carey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Douglas Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Douglas Carey works at Heart Service in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Douglas Carey’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Douglas Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Carey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

