Dr. Douglas Caruana, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Caruana, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Douglas Caruana, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Merrillville, IN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7863 Broadway Ste 110, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caruana?
Dr. Caruana is a very well educated man that has helped my son and my family for almost 8 years now. My son has ADHD, Aspergers and behavior problems. With Dr. Caruana’s help we managed to get through many rough times in my sons life. He is always available when we need him and he has build up a relationship with my son that’s incredible. My son is now 17 and respects and trusts him completely. He will talk with him about problems that he won’t mention to anybody .We are so happy we found him!!!
About Dr. Douglas Caruana, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053400564
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caruana accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.