Douglas Dow, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (6)
Overview

Douglas Dow, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, SC. 

Douglas Dow works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center
    14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 296-7846
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 05, 2023
    My first visit was very successful he explained everything that found he was very understanding to what I had going on. I would recommend Dr Dow and his staff to family and friends.
    Tamika Mosley — Jan 05, 2023
    About Douglas Dow, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760636708
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Douglas Dow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Douglas Dow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Douglas Dow works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Douglas Dow’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Douglas Dow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Dow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Dow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Dow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

