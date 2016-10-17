Dr. Dufore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas Dufore, PHD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Dufore, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Trumbull, CT.
Dr. Dufore works at
Locations
Northeast Medical Group Adult and Adolescent Behavioral Health - Trumbull112 Quarry Rd Ste 160, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 551-7350
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DuFore was exceptionally helpful linking our 4 year old boy with services he needed for sensory processing problems, including helping us get his needs met in educational settings. You can really see how child-centered he is when he sits down for play therapy. he is kind, committed and very knowledgable. My son felt so special and even now that therapy's over, he continues to talk about Dr. Doug. We highly recommend him!
About Dr. Douglas Dufore, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1174607113
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dufore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dufore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dufore.
