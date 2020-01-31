Douglas Fox, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Douglas Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Douglas Fox, LPC
Overview
Douglas Fox, LPC is a Counselor in Johnson City, TN.
Locations
Choice Counseling LLC, Johnson City, TN2306 Knob Creek Rd Ste 100, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 502-4158
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Because of Doug Fox I feel liberated and I have more insight into my world as well as to the world of others. He tells it like it is in a professional and straight forward-way.
About Douglas Fox, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University
