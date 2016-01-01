Dr. Douglas Gordon, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Gordon, DC
Overview
Dr. Douglas Gordon, DC is a Chiropractor in Woodland Hills, CA.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
Chiropractic Healing Team20700 Ventura Blvd Ste 130, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Directions (213) 220-7132
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Gordon, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1255409512
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Chiropractic College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.