Dr. Manfra accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas Manfra, DC
Overview
Dr. Douglas Manfra, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
- 1 4500 E Bonanza Rd Unit D, Las Vegas, NV 89110 Directions (702) 388-0599
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manfra is absolutely wonderful. After being hit by a moving vehicle and damage done to back, shoulder, and knee. I'm.back on my feet ive never had such thouough treatment in the medical field. I would recommend Dr. Manfra 100?.
About Dr. Douglas Manfra, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1821080276
Frequently Asked Questions
