Douglas Riemer, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
Douglas Riemer, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Douglas Riemer works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Douglas Riemer's Office Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Ste 157, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 786-3520

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1346273554
    Douglas Riemer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Douglas Riemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Douglas Riemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Douglas Riemer works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Douglas Riemer’s profile.

    Douglas Riemer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Riemer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Riemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Riemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

