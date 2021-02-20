Dr. Ruben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas Ruben, PHD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Ruben, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Okemos, MI.
Locations
- 1 4211 Okemos Rd Ste 22, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 347-0944
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Ruben a few years ago when my daughter was having some problems. He narrowed in on having her work with someone else and him working with me to manage her better. This worked really well. He isn't the kind of therapist you see for months who will just sit and listen while you talk--in fact, my daughter needed that more, and so he recommended that she see someone else for that. He is the doctor who will work on solutions to the behaviors. It was extremely helpful. And...in fact he helped me with dealing with people. This was about 5 years ago, and I still use the advice he gave me in certain situations. If you want someone to give you homework and try some strategies, he is really a great doctor to work with.
About Dr. Douglas Ruben, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
