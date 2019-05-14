Dr. Douglas Seckendorf, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seckendorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Seckendorf, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Seckendorf, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY.
Dr. Seckendorf works at
Locations
-
1
Manhattan Sports Medicine133 E 58th St Fl 15, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 751-8300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seckendorf?
Lovely person and doctor and all his staff are skilled and helpful. Got me back standing straighter. would highly recommend.
About Dr. Douglas Seckendorf, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1710106083
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seckendorf accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seckendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seckendorf works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Seckendorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seckendorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seckendorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seckendorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.