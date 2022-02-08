Dr. Douglas Smith, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Smith, OD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Smith, OD
Dr. Douglas Smith, OD is an Optometrist in Bountiful, UT.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Bountiful Vision Plaza PC311 E 500 S, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 295-4441
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Our family loves and appreciates Dr. Smith and his staff. He has a great way with patients, is so thorough and takes quality time to teach and explain what's going on and what options are available.
About Dr. Douglas Smith, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1487846655
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
