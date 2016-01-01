Douglas Spingola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Douglas Spingola, PA-C
Overview
Douglas Spingola, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD.
Douglas Spingola works at
Locations
Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute86 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-8311Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Douglas Spingola, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477635118
Frequently Asked Questions
Douglas Spingola accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Douglas Spingola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Douglas Spingola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Spingola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Spingola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Spingola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.