Dr. Douglas Swinson II, DC

Chiropractic
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Douglas Swinson II, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL. 

Dr. Swinson II works at Swinson Chiropractic & Total Health Care Center in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Innovative Medical LLC
    5481 SW 60th St Unit 302, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 840-0444
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Douglas Swinson II, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992784151
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Swinson II, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swinson II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swinson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swinson II works at Swinson Chiropractic & Total Health Care Center in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Swinson II’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Swinson II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swinson II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swinson II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swinson II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

