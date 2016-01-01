Dr. Douglas Trook, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Trook, PHD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Trook, PHD is a Psychologist in Scotrun, PA.
Dr. Trook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pocono Psychological Services408 Scotrun Ave, Scotrun, PA 18355 Directions (570) 688-2929
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trook?
About Dr. Douglas Trook, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1275623126
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trook works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Trook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.