Dr. Douglas Tupps, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tupps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Tupps, OD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Tupps, OD
Dr. Douglas Tupps, OD is an Optometrist in Dunedin, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tupps works at
Dr. Tupps' Office Locations
-
1
AccuVision Optical2161 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-8843Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 7:00pmWednesday9:30am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medicare
- Superior Vision
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tupps?
Very helpful in explaining everything you need to know about eye care. A fantastic value for what you pay.
About Dr. Douglas Tupps, OD
- Optometry
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124062989
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tupps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tupps accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tupps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tupps works at
Dr. Tupps speaks French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tupps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tupps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tupps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tupps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.