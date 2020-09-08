Douglas Turner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Douglas Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Douglas Turner, PA-C
Douglas Turner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Phillips Clinic5970 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100C, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 363-4000
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, honest, easy to understand , genuinely cares about his patients and what is right for them
About Douglas Turner, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245457415
Douglas Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Douglas Turner accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Douglas Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Douglas Turner works at
10 patients have reviewed Douglas Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.