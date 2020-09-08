See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Douglas Turner, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (10)
Overview

Douglas Turner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Douglas Turner works at Phillips Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phillips Clinic
    5970 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100C, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 363-4000
    • Aetna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Sep 08, 2020
    Very thorough, honest, easy to understand , genuinely cares about his patients and what is right for them
    About Douglas Turner, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245457415
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Douglas Turner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Douglas Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Douglas Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Douglas Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Douglas Turner works at Phillips Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Douglas Turner’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Douglas Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Turner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

