Dr. Douglas Vanvorst, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Douglas Vanvorst, DC is a Chiropractor in Amsterdam, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.

Dr. Vanvorst works at Chiropractic Care Center in Amsterdam, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brachial Neuritis
Bursitis
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 01, 2020
    Had a lower back issue. A very positive experience this week with the doctor and his staff. Will continue to go back in the future.
    Richard Hudyncia — Aug 01, 2020
    About Dr. Douglas Vanvorst, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1093891962
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Nycc Levittown Clinic
    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Undergraduate School
    • Springfield College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Vanvorst, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanvorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanvorst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanvorst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanvorst works at Chiropractic Care Center in Amsterdam, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vanvorst’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanvorst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanvorst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanvorst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanvorst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

