See All Nurse Practitioners in San Luis Obispo, CA
Douglas Williamson, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Douglas Williamson, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Douglas Williamson, PMHNP

Douglas Williamson, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Douglas Williamson works at Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC) in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Gladys Field, APRN
Gladys Field, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Mary Meiselman, NP
Mary Meiselman, NP
1.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center.

Douglas Williamson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC)
    1551 Bishop St Ste A-150, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Mood Disorders
Psychiatric Evaluation
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Mood Disorders
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CenCal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Douglas Williamson?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Williamson is great. He really takes the time to listen to me. He really cares about how I am feeling. He takes what I have to say seriously. He is an all around good guy and doctor. I would highly recommend him.
    Joanna — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Douglas Williamson, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Douglas Williamson, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Douglas Williamson to family and friends

    Douglas Williamson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Douglas Williamson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Douglas Williamson, PMHNP.

    About Douglas Williamson, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386240844
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • B.S. Nursing University of San Francisco
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Douglas Williamson, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Douglas Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Douglas Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Douglas Williamson works at Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC) in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Douglas Williamson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Douglas Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Williamson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Douglas Williamson, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.