Douglas Woida, PA-C
Overview
Douglas Woida, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Milwaukee, WI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8500 W Capitol Dr Ste 100, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (414) 431-5004
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and understanding. Listens to your issues and tries to help. Treats you with dignity and not like a statistic. Offers advice and alternatives instead of just telling you that you have only one option. Respectful and courteous.
About Douglas Woida, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790823045
Frequently Asked Questions
Douglas Woida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Douglas Woida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Douglas Woida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Douglas Woida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Woida.
