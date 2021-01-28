Dr. Zimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas Zimmel, DC
Dr. Douglas Zimmel, DC is a Chiropractor in Edison, NJ.
Locations
Edison Spine & Pain Center LLC940 Amboy Ave Ste 103, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 738-1800
Dr. Zimmel is one of the very few doctors who cares more about his patient, then about the money. He is professional, knowledgeable and cares for his patients well being. I have been to many doctors and Dr. Zimmel is one of the few that could actually help me.
About Dr. Douglas Zimmel, DC
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.