Dr. Finman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dov Finman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dov Finman, MD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cedarhurst, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Dr. Finman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nassau Psychology PC97 Cedarhurst Ave Ste 3, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 Directions (516) 350-8564
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finman?
Very good listener. Got me to think about my relationship in a different way.
About Dr. Dov Finman, MD
- Clinical Psychology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1033495841
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finman works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Finman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.