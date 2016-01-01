See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Dov Landa, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (19)
Overview

Dov Landa, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dov Landa works at Precious Health Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precious Health Medical PC
    138 Division Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 387-2408
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
    About Dov Landa, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821133661
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dov Landa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dov Landa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dov Landa works at Precious Health Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dov Landa’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dov Landa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dov Landa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dov Landa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dov Landa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

