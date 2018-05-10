Dovid Ribakow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dovid Ribakow, PA-C
Overview
Dovid Ribakow, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cleveland, OH.
Dovid Ribakow works at
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 403-0009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was very ill and Dovid made sure we were always taken care of and comminicated with every step of the way. I could not be more grateful for his hand in helping us get a normal life back. Four hospital stays later and countless hours of continued care we are going home!
About Dovid Ribakow, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972035129
Frequently Asked Questions
Dovid Ribakow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
