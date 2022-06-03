Dr. A Mohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Mohit, MD
Overview of Dr. A Mohit, MD
Dr. A Mohit, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Mohit's Office Locations
South Sound Neurosurgery1519 3rd St SE Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 841-8939
Pacific Nw Maternal Fetal Medicine1708 Yakima Ave Ste 105, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 572-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mohit thoroughly examined me and reviewed my records. He ordered new x-rays and an MRI. In the follow-up appointment he explained his diagnosis of my injury. Then he took as much time as I needed to ask questions. The result was a patient with 100% trust in the repairs my lumbar spine needs to recover from an accident.
About Dr. A Mohit, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Washington
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Neurosurgery
