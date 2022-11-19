Dr. Seals has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Seals, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Seals, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Seals works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology4205 Belfort Rd # 2069, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 450-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I moved from Orlando to Jacksonville had to found another doctor and this office was referred to me by a family friend glad I chose him very personable listen and answered all questions and take time with you on your visit very through highly recommended.
About Dr. Albert Seals, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1568466159
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seals accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Seals. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seals.
