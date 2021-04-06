Dr. A Aminian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aminian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Aminian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. A Aminian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Aminian works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Institute A Medical Corp.7375 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 447-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aminian?
I highly recommend Dr. Aminian and his staff. They are all very kind, courteous, and knowledgeable professionals .
About Dr. A Aminian, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- Male
- 1508080193
Education & Certifications
- Grant Hospital Of Chicago
- Pahlavi University
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aminian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aminian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aminian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aminian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aminian works at
Dr. Aminian has seen patients for Hives, Asthma and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aminian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Aminian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aminian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aminian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aminian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.