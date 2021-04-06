See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. A Aminian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Aminian works at Allergy Institute Medical Corp in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Asthma and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy Institute A Medical Corp.
    7375 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 447-1700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 06, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Aminian and his staff. They are all very kind, courteous, and knowledgeable professionals .
    Heidi Mills — Apr 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. A Aminian, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1508080193
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grant Hospital Of Chicago
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pahlavi University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. A Aminian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aminian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aminian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aminian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aminian works at Allergy Institute Medical Corp in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aminian’s profile.

    Dr. Aminian has seen patients for Hives, Asthma and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aminian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Aminian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aminian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aminian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aminian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

