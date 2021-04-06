Overview

Dr. A Aminian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Aminian works at Allergy Institute Medical Corp in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Asthma and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.