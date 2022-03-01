See All Otolaryngologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. A Chauhan, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. A Chauhan, DO

Dr. A Chauhan, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Chauhan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 330, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 781-9368
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Chicago Head & Neck Surgical Specialists
    1555 Barrington Rd Ste 305, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 781-9368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 01, 2022
    I got my septum fixed and he was amazing! Staff was friendly and timely. Doc is extremely knowledgeable and walks you through the entire journey step by step. I was super nervous because it's my face we're operating on but it came out perfect! I recommend seeing him. He does an outstanding job.
    Christina Baker — Mar 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. A Chauhan, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639170731
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Illinois-Metropolitan Group Hospitals
    Internship
    • Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola
    Board Certifications
    • Facial Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. A Chauhan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chauhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chauhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chauhan has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chauhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

