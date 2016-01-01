Dr. Arthur Emch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Emch, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Emch, MD
Dr. Arthur Emch, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Emch's Office Locations
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children's Hospital101 W 8th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-3213Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arthur Emch, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Emch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.