Overview of Dr. A Motta, MD

Dr. A Motta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Motta works at TFPSC PBG CVS in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.