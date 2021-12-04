Dr. A Motta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Motta, MD
Overview of Dr. A Motta, MD
Dr. A Motta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Motta works at
Dr. Motta's Office Locations
Faro Motta MD PA3370 Burns Rd Ste 206, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 626-9801
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Motta?
Very courteous, knowledgeable and caring. He has the best bedside manners. He is very concerned about his patients. He is the best of all time.
About Dr. A Motta, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1518968007
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Miami Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Motta has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Motta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.