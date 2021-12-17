Dr. Alan Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Levinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Levinson, MD
Dr. Alan Levinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Levinson works at
Dr. Levinson's Office Locations
Murphy Townsend MD55 Whitcher St NE Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 428-4475
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Levinson for years. He was kind, considerate, a wonderful doctor. He treated me for UTI's and kidney stones. I went for a time without problems and didn't come for appointments. When I did come to the office again, I had more of a GYN problem, so I asked for a female doctor. I had no idea I would have to stay with this doctor forever. Now, I'm stuck with her, and I curse the day I changed. She is rated highly but she doesn't see her patients, is impossible to talk to, is always in a hurry, and is everything I dislike in any doctor. I am presently in the process of looking for another urologist.
About Dr. Alan Levinson, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinson works at
Dr. Levinson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.