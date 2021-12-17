Overview of Dr. Alan Levinson, MD

Dr. Alan Levinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Levinson works at Wellstar Urology in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.